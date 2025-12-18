Busy 2025 prompts COSAR to remind outdoor users to be prepared

Madison Reeve

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) says 2025 has been another demanding year as more people head into the region’s backcountry.

“It’s been our third busiest year ever so far,” said COSAR search manager Ed Henczel.

"Another busy year in the Okanagan.”

As the Okanagan continues to grow, Henczel says its reputation for outdoor recreation is driving call volumes.

“We get more people coming here as the Okanagan grows. We’re known for our outdoor lifestyle. There’s tons of stuff to explore. About half the folks are unprepared. They just had no idea, and they get lost, or get in trouble. The other ones are locals that know what they’re doing, and accidents happen, right?" he said.

COSAR is entirely volunteer-run, with 65 members who respond to calls from work or home.

“Unlike an ambulance, which can be here in four or five minutes in the city, if we get to you within an hour, we consider that phenomenal,” Henczel said.

“I was on a task last year where it was over three hours to get to the person. So if you’re out snowshoeing, you slip off a trestle, can you wait three hours for a rescue to come? You’re going to need some warm clothes. You’re going to need to be prepared. You’re going to need an exact location so we can come straight to you. That’s the biggest thing.”

After more than 70 years of working out of garages, barns, and borrowed fire halls, COSAR has finally been approved for a permanent facility near the Kelowna airport.

"We’re the oldest volunteer search and rescue organization in the province, and we’ve finally been recognized for our efforts,” Henczel said.

“The regional district, the city, and some local organizations are putting together a new hall for us, which is absolutely mind blowing. We’re so incredibly happy. This will obviously bring us into the new era, being more integrated with the government and climate change strategies, so we feel part of the team.”

The new facility will centralize COSAR’s equipment, which is currently scattered across seven locations, improving response times and security.

“Our life would be a lot easier if people would just follow the 10 essentials, bring some gear, and file a trip plan,” Henczel said. “That helps us get to you sooner and keeps everyone safer.”

Construction on the COSAR facility is expected to be completed by 2027.