Pilot project to focus on 5 prolific criminals in Kelowna, Nelson and Nanaimo

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby, right, listens as B.C. Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger speaks during an announcement for new funding to support victims of crime, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A new pilot project targeting prolific property offenders is being launched in Kelowna, Nelson and Nanaimo to build on the success of a similar provincial program focusing on violent repeat offenders.

The B.C. government says its program has resulted in 50-per-cent fewer police interactions involving repeat violent offenders in the 18 months since it was launched.

Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger says in a release that there were 1,500 fewer police interactions involving violent repeat offenders after the program was introduced in May 2023.

Krieger says the drop in violent-offence interactions was even bigger, at 56 per cent, in the same period, representing 480 fewer interactions.

The province says the legal system has increased its effectiveness dealing with violent repeat offenders, with them spending more time in custody and Crown counsel seeking detention more frequently at 84 per cent versus the previous 67 per cent.

It has also resulted in a higher remand rate of 75 per cent for such offenders, up from 56 per cent.

The program has tracked more than 500 offenders with more "intense supervision and support," including enhanced case management, monitoring and surveillance.

Turning focus to property crime offenders

The province says the violent offender program's success has now led to a similar pilot in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Nelson targeting, but targeting property crimes and public disorder.

"This new program will help to stop chronic property crime offenders, which will save businesses the expense of the costs of crimes like shoplifting and vandalism," Krieger said.

"By targeting, monitoring and addressing key repeat offenders of crimes and disorder, we're going to help make our streets safer for everyone in these cities."

Each of the three cities have identified five individuals "whose persistent disorder, theft and vandalism have affected public spaces and local businesses," said the government news release.

Those five individuals will receive enhanced monitoring and enforcement action.

Chris Goebel, superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, said the violent offender program has "strengthened collaboration between police and corrections, ensuring high-risk individuals receive focused enforcement and support."

"Expanding this model through the [property crime offender] pilot will help address property crime and street disorder, creating safer communities and reducing repeat offending."

with files from Colin Dacre, Castanet News