Central Okanagan Food Bank faced record demand in 2025

Food bank braces for 2026

Madison Reeve

The Central Okanagan Food Bank says 2025 has been one of its busiest and most challenging years yet, as rising costs continue to push more families to seek help.

The organization is now serving approximately 12,000 individuals, marking a 20 per cent increase year over year. Executive director Trevor Moss says the growing demand has been felt across the region.

“The year has been very busy — and very difficult for so many in our community,” Moss said. “We keep hearing it and we keep seeing it. It’s something we wish could change in a moment, but it isn’t.”

Throughout the holiday season, the food bank has worked to provide specialty dinners and breakfasts for families, but Moss says the need has reached unprecedented levels. Client usage is up 19 per cent, and the pressure is expected to continue into the new year.

“We know this is going to carry into January, February and March,” he said. “That’s why we’re encouraging anyone who can... to keep us in mind.”

Despite the increase in demand, donations are slightly below last year’s totals — a concern heading into the slower giving months early in the year.

Moss notes that the food bank typically raises 30 to 40 per cent of its annual funding at year-end, which is critical to sustaining operations in the months ahead.

Earlier this year, the food bank recorded its highest single-day total, serving 253 households across Kelowna, West Kelowna and its Rutland satellite location — not including school meal programs.

“From an economic point of view, we’re moving close to a crisis mode,” Moss said. “People are just not making it, and that’s hard.”

Moss says every donation makes a tangible difference for families in need.

“Whether it’s yogurt for a child, potatoes, or milk and eggs — it’s touching lives,” he said. “That’s what matters to us, and we know that’s what matters to our donor base.”