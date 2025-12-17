Big White resumes some lift operations as wind storm subsides

Photo: Big White Big White had eight centimetres of snow overnight.

UPDATE 12:13 p.m.

The wind has calmed at Big White and some of the lifts that had been grounded are running again.

In an update to its website, Big White said Lara's Gondola, the Plaza Chair, the Magic Carpets, Bullet Express and the Ridge Rocket are now loading the public.

They will continue to update as the day carries on.

ORIGINAL 10:04 a.m.

Snow fell on Big White overnight, but it's not quite smooth skiing at the popular resort just yet.

Senior vice president Michael Ballingall said eight centimetres fell in the last 12 hours but the wind storm that whipped through the Okanagan has made its way to mountain. As of 10 a.m., all lifts are on hold due to high winds.

"The wind peaked at 102 km an hour at the Bullet chairlift, the gondola was 74 km an hour," Ballingall said.

"We are going to reassess every half hour."

The good news is that skiing is open at the magic carpet area at Happy Valley, and the kids are gobbling up the pink donuts on offer.

While the wind is getting in the way of fun at Big White, surrounding areas have seen a bit more tumult.

Power is back on to more than 400 Fortis BC customers in the Carmi area, along Highway 33 east of Big White.

Fortis said electricity was restored at around 8:45 to 417 customers near Carmi. The outage was caused by trees coming down on power lines.

High winds in the Highway 33 corridor are causing anxiety for some residents after a severe windstorm in September 2024 knocked down hundreds of trees near Beaverdell.

Shar Cusack lives in Carmi and said it was around 5 a.m. when the power went out, but it's been windy ever since.

"The trees are starting to rock now," she said, adding "We will have another wind event like we had before, if this continues."