Kelowna MLA makes decision about his political future

Photo: Kathy Michaels Central Okanagan MLAs Kristina Loewen, Macklin McCall and Gavin Dew.

Kelowna MLA Gavin Dew has made a decision about his political future.

“I won’t be running in the Conservative leadership race,” Dew said.

“I love this province, but I love my kids more. Political titles come and go, but family is the cornerstone of our society. We often talk about doing politics for our children and grandchildren, but that only matters if we are actually there for them. Right now, my kids are at a critical stage in their lives, and they need their dad to be present.”

Dew said a leadership race requires a significant commitment and noted it is encouraging to see a “wide range of impressive candidates stepping forward.”

“Deciding who to support will be hard, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

“To everyone who has called, emailed, texted, or stopped me at the airport, at community events, or at kids’ birthday parties to urge me to run: thank you. I am humbled by your confidence, but this is not my time.”

He encouraged British Columbians to get involved with the party.

“Sign up as a member. Find a candidate you like. Volunteer. Vote in the leadership race. Help shape the team and the vision that will form the next government of British Columbia,” Dew said.

“If we work together, there are better days ahead.”

Attention on Dew intensified in November after pollster Research Co. reviewed the state of provincial politics in British Columbia. In the survey, 15 different names were tested as potential leaders of the BC Conservatives, including Dew, and he polled well.

The party does not expect the leadership process to begin until January, and once launched, it is expected to take about six months to complete.

MLA Trevor Halford has stepped in as interim leader after former leader John Rustad's ouster, and Dew said he is confident Halford has the steady hand needed to guide the party through the process.

Meanwhile, a high-profile former grocery executive is considering entering the race.

Darrell Jones, who spent 49 years with the Pattison Food Group and is best known for “Darrell’s Deals,” is reportedly weighing a bid for the leadership of the BC Conservative Party.