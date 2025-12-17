Soft condo market causes Kelowna developer to pivot to rentals

Photo: Fifth Avenue Properties The plan for Delano is to switch from condo sales to rentals.

The developer of a downtown project is changing course due to “shifting needs” in downtown Kelowna.

Fifth Avenue Properties has applied to the City of Kelowna to rezone its property at 594 Coronation Ave. to allow for a rental development. The company’s original plan with the building, called Delano, was to sell the units.

“Over the past year, the presale market for condominium units has softened, while demand for long-term rental housing has strengthened,” Fifth Avenue Properties wrote in its application.

“Converting this project to purpose-built rentals ensures the development remains economically viable and delivers the type of housing currently needed most in the community.”

The project will be located only a few blocks from UBCO’s downtown campus, which is currently under construction, and Fifth Avenue Properties noted that will result in the need for more rental homes in the area.

The original plan for the project was for a wood-frame of 85 units, broken down into eight studio, 66 one-bedroom, and 11 two-bedroom suites. Parking would be provided through a double level, partially buried concrete parking structure. It's unclear how much those plans could change with a shift to an apartment model.

Several Kelowna developments have been pivoting from condo sales to rental in recent years as the real estate market sags. Municipal tax breaks for rental projects have also sweetened the deal.

Last year, a 40-storey tower proposed for next to the under-construction downtown UBCO tower received council approval to shift to rental-only.