Community partners deliver large food donation to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Madison Reeve

A large food donation from the 8th annual Holiday Food Drive was delivered to the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) on Tuesday afternoon.

The donation was collected during a food drive held Nov. 7 through a partnership between Save-On-Foods, Kelowna Toyota and Kelowna Chevrolet.

“I just love when community initiatives get together,” said Trevor Moss, executive director of COFB.

“Between Kelowna Chev and Toyota coming together as dealerships, they've collected food from the community. They've actually donated funds… and from that money, what we've done is Save-On has given us huge discounts,” he said.

Kelowna Toyota and Kelowna Chevrolet each donated $10,000 to the initiative. The collaboration allowed the food bank to stretch each dollar, turning every $1 into $2 or $3 worth of food.

“That’s why we’re here, to help people in their greatest time of need,” Moss said. “We continually hear stories of how children are touched, seniors are helped, and some people even get back on their feet and no longer need the food bank.”

The Central Okanagan Food Bank currently serves about 12,000 individuals each month and distributes thousands of Christmas hampers each year, providing food for a holiday meal.