Kelowna police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP request assistance in locating a high-risk missing 12-year-old male youth.

Kelowna RCMP need your help to locate what they describe as a high-risk missing 12-year-old boy.

Jayden Jodouin was last seen in Kelowna on Dec. 11, in the 300-block area of Queensway near the transit loop.

Kelowna RCMP say they are concerned about Jodouin's health and well-being.

He is described as Indigenous, five-feet tall with a slim build and brown hair and eyes. He normally wears baggy clothing.

RCMP ask anyone with information on Jodouin's whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-75317.