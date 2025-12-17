Are you prepared for winter highway closures?

Cindy White

More highway closures are possible as high winds and heavy snow move through B.C.’s Southern Interior mountain passes.

You’re being warned to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

“You want to make sure your vehicle is mechanically prepared and sound and you want to make sure that you are prepared. (Bring) extra clothes, toque, mitts, that kind of thing, because you never know when you might need them,” said Daniel Quigley, senior manager of road assist fleet with BCAA.

Along with making sure you have winter tires, He recommends winter-grade washer fluid to keep your windshield free of ice. You should also have an emergency kit with a shovel, scraper, flashlight, reflective cones, tire chains and a power bank to charge your cell phone when your engine is turned off.

If you do find yourself stranded on the highway for hours or stuck in a ditch, it is best to stay with your vehicle.

“We see it numerous times on the highway where folks are getting out and they’re wandering around. That’s not the safest thing to do. You want to remain in the vehicle at all times until help is there to assist you,” said Quigley.

BCAA is also debunking some common winter driving myths.

Deflating tires for better traction? False. Keep them properly inflated according to your vehicle’s specifications.

Warming up your car for 10 minutes? Not needed for gas-powered vehicles. As long as your visibility is clear and it's safe to drive, your vehicle actually warms up faster while driving.

4-wheel drive means winter tires aren’t needed? Not necessarily. While 4-wheel drive helps with acceleration, winter tires are essential for safe braking and cornering in winter conditions.

Quigley has some advice for those headed to much colder climates.

“Make sure you have the appropriate fluids, you’ve got a good, solid, fully charged battery. That’s going to help you immensely with respect to starting in cold conditions.”

Drivers can test their winter driving knowledge by taking a quiz on the BCAA website.