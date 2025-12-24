Kelowna News

Healthcare story of the year: Exodus of doctors at B.C. Interior hospitals

A health system in crisis

Madison Reeve

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our healthcare story of the year, we look at the exodus of specialist doctors from B.C. Interior hospitals.

A pediatric ward closure. A psychiatrist shortage. OBGYNs leaving en masse. Near-weekly emergency room shutdowns in small towns.

This year, hospitals across the Southern Interior struggled publicly, exposing gaps in patient care and casting a shadow over the region’s health system. Tackling these long-standing problems has fallen to Interior Health, who’s led by newly appointed CEO Sylvia Weir.

Weir took the helm after Kelowna General Hospital’s multi-week pediatric ward closure drew sharp public criticism. In a recent interview she said, among other things, her focus is rebuilding relationships and fostering collaboration across a system that has seen years of strain.

“I have been sitting at physician tables, talking openly about what is working and what isn’t, what has contributed to poor relationships, what would rebuild them, and how we can get to a place where physicians are leading quality of care,” Weir said in an interview earlier this year.

“There is a tiredness across the system, and that’s not surprising. Everyone has felt it post-COVID.”

Acknowledging the toll on health-care workers, while working to “rebuild culture and relationships,” is central to her approach.

And she's been able to report signs of progress.

At a recent Interior Health board meeting, Weir reported that service interruptions at rural emergency departments dropped more than 40 per cent over six months. She credited managers and staff who “spend their days calling to ensure shifts are filled by both medical and clinical staff.”

“I really congratulate the team for pushing forward — not just continuing to react, but also being innovative,” Weir said. Weir pointed to the new LINK-ED pilot project as one emerging innovation.

Launched in Clearwater, Lillooet, Princeton and Nakusp, LINK-ED places one physician on-site at a single hospital while they work virtually with nurses at the other locations, providing emergency coverage across all four facilities. The goal: prevent future ER closures in remote communities.

Technological change, she said, may drive some of the repairs to a system that’s been overworked.

Kelowna

At Kelowna General Hospital, a new head of pediatrics, Dr. Jeff Wong, is working to rebuild trust after a multi-week ward closure.

“I understand that trust is easy to lose and hard to rebuild — but we are determined to regain it,” Wong said in an interview published to the Interior Health website.

He frames his role as a facilitator and coach, fostering collaboration between doctors and nurses.

“We are building a system where all team members are actively engaged and feel their voices are heard. People may come and go, but a well-designed system lasts," he said.

The pediatric ward has stayed staffed and stable since the closure was lifted, Interior Health says.

Three additional pediatricians have started at KGH, with a fourth starting in January 2026, and a fifth candidate is going through the recruiting process.

"These new specialists, combined with our existing pediatric medical staff who have been going above and beyond to provide care during this challenging time, will enable consistent coverage," an Interior Health representative said.

"A new contract is also in place for General Pediatrics, and temporary compensation strategies remain in place to support locum coverage for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit services while physician recruitment continues."

Kamloops

Royal Inland Hospital faced an even more dramatic fallout. Seven obstetrician-gynaecologists resigned in October, citing extreme burnout.

Their joint statement described punishing workloads: covering multiple 24-hour on-call shifts each week, performing surgeries, seeing patients, and managing emergencies.

“We end up working 60 to 80 hours in a typical week trying to maintain access for our patients,” they said.

On-call doctors are often forced to make “impossible choices” between emergencies and scheduled procedures. Proposals to limit their duties were met with counter-proposals requiring even more responsibilities, raising safety concerns.

In recent days, Weir has said Interior Health has taken over recruitment, and five potential obstetricians are now in talks, including international candidates and doctors relocating from other parts of Canada.

“We have been prioritizing this group’s recruitment, and it looks like it’s working,” she said.

Vernon

Burnout is also driving resignations at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, where four psychiatrists have left this year.

Interior Health cites “separate and unrelated personal reasons,” but a hospital employee, speaking anonymously, told Castanet the real issue is overwhelming workloads.

“The load is so wild in the hospital and there is no support. They are drowning,” the employee said, adding that management has failed to plan for overburdened staff.

Interior Health said as of the end of January, three physicians who previously left their hospital roles have confirmed they will continue to support local services through their community practices, which is expected to help maintain access and continuity of care for clients requiring ongoing support.

The health authority is actively working with psychiatrists to finalize transition plans at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

"Interior Health will continue to keep the public informed of any changes to psychiatric services, including providing clear guidance and alternate care options should they be required," the health authority said.

"Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis should continue to go to the hospital for assessment. Services will remain available for people in distress."

A new Youth Mental Health Pod opened at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Oct. 1, for youth aged 12 to18 who require acute mental health care.

Vernon also had issues staffing its OBGYN department.

"Thanks to focused recruitment and coordinated efforts at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, three OB/GYNs are expected to start in 2026 - two in January and one in June – and a new pediatrician started in November 2025," the health authority said in a statement.

"Interior Health has also received notional approval from the Ministry for a new clinical services contract for specialist Obstetrics services at VJH, and negotiations are underway."

For specialist nursing coverage, Vernon Jubilee Hospital has hired two new permanent perinatal registered nurses, as well as three new casual perinatal registered nurses. Three additional perinatal staff are returning from leave over the next two months, and two additional VJH registered nurses are currently doing perinatal specialty training and are expected to be able to support the unit in May 2026. Recruitment for additional registered nurses to fill remaining vacancies is ongoing.