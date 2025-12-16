Blogger tried to extort Kelowna family amid defamation campaign

Photo: File photo A blogger's campaign of harassment against a Kelowna family has continued despite an earlier arrest warrant.

A Kelowna family is struggling to get a blogger to stop defaming them despite an arrest warrant issued earlier this year.

Lawyers for the Sandher family, of Sandher Fruit Packers Ltd., were back in court last week for their ongoing case against Daryl Grant MacAskill, who operates the 'Gangsterism Out' blog and goes by 'Ace Ventura' on social media.

MacAskill no-showed for the court appearance, according to a BC Supreme Court decision, which said the blogger is now attempting to extort the Sandhers.

Over the past couple of years, MacAskill’s blog has made a wide array of wild, unsubstantiated allegations against the Sandhers, accusing them of everything from murder to drug and human trafficking as well as being members of terror groups who are producing chemical weapons.

“Gangsterism Out” is hosted in the U.S. by Wordpress and is thus outside of Canadian jurisdiction.

“The plaintiffs have had difficulty in having Wordpress remove what the plaintiffs say are the offensive materials without an order from an American court,” Justice John Gibb-Carsley said in a recent court decision.

The court decision revealed that on Oct. 16, MacAskill emailed a representative of the Sandher family and demanded that the family “make me an offer to remove everything.”

MacAskill, who has no apparent connection to the Sandher family, gloated in the email about how much money the family was having to spend on lawyers to deal with him.

In May, an arrest warrant was issued for MacAskill after he repeatedly broke a court order to stop posting defamatory articles about the Sandhers.

In his decision last week, Judge Gibb-Carsley struck MacAskill’s response to the Sandher defamation lawsuit because MacAskill has “fallen so far below the standards expected of litigants … by acting in a manner that constitutes an abuse of the court’s process that he should be disentitled from continuing to defend against this proceeding.”

The judge also ordered MacAskill to pay special costs, although the actual amount will be determined at a later date. And how exactly the family would collect those funds remains to be seen.

There is some indication that MacAskill has now moved to Ontario and Gibb-Carsley noted that he was given the chance to appear in court by video, but refused.

The judge said MacAskill has since turned his defamation cannon at the courts itself, posting “vile” statements about court judges, the plaintiffs’ lawyers and former lawyers, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

“The statements contain offensive language and content and generally impugn and malign Canadian courts and the administration of justice,” Gibb-Carsley said, adding that “MacAskill’s conduct during this litigation is concerning and should not be tolerated.”

Gibb-Carsley noted that MacAskill went as far as publishing surreptitious pictures of court registry staff on the job with unsupported allegations.

“MacAskill’s conduct in this litigation is troubling. Without question free speech is a cornerstone of a free and democratic society,” the judge said.

“People are entitled to express their opinions and their concerns regarding their personal views of others and events in the world. However, there are limits to that expression.”

Gibb-Carsley said it appears that MacAskill’s blog does not appear to be in pursuit of the truth, but “instead to extort money from the plaintiffs.”

“Despite making and spreading these unproven claims, Mr. MacAskill refuses to participate in the court process or comply with court orders and instead continues to hide in the shadows of the internet.”