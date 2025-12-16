Kelowna launches Chanukah with message of light, unity, and hope

Photo: Contributed More than 180 people gathered for in the park across from Kelowna City Hall this week for the Chanukah menorah lighting and first-night kickoff, marking the opening of the Festival of Lights.

More than 180 people gathered for in the park across from Kelowna City Hall this week for the Chanukah menorah lighting and first-night kickoff, marking the opening of the Festival of Lights.

"The gathering was held in solidarity and strength, particularly in light of the recent tragedy targeting the Jewish community in Bondi Beach, Australia," Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, Emissary of The Rebbe to the Okanagan Valley, said in a media release.

Hecht, who together with his wife Fraidy Hecht has led Chabad Okanagan for 15 years, said he shared three lessons drawn from the menorah and the story of Chanukah with those who gathered. Then 13-year-old Benjamin Horovitz, who was recently bar mitzvah’d at Chabad Okanagan, was honoured with lighting the menorah on behalf of the entire community.

Children at the event received Chanukah gelt that Hecht distributed, accompanied by a reminder of its purpose.

He explained the longstanding Jewish custom of giving children small amounts of money during Chanukah, not merely as a gift, but as an educational tool to teach generosity. Children were encouraged to give ten percent to charity, reinforcing the value of being givers, not just receivers.

This year’s celebration marks the 15th annual public Chanukah event organized by Chabad Okanagan, a milestone year for the organization.

The City Hall lighting was the first stop in the 15th Annual Chabad Okanagan Chanukah Tour, spanning eight nights across the Okanagan Valley. The tour began the previous day at Piccadilly Mall in Salmon Arm and will continue to Penticton, Kamloops, and surrounding communities in the days ahead.