Strong winds may cause 'tree damage, local power outages': Environment Canada

Photo: Charelle Mandin Strong winds have knocked down trees in Hope and through parts of the Fraser Canyon.

The windstorm that swept into B.C. and left thousands without power overnight isn’t finished yet.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Chilcotin, 100 Mile and Cariboo, the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 97.

“A vigorous cold front will move across the BC interior tonight,” Environment Canada said early Tuesday morning.

“In the wake of the front, strong southwesterly wind gusts will develop over parts of these regions overnight tonight. These strong winds may lead to possible tree damages, local power outages and travel delay.”

Winds are expected to ease Wednesday morning as the front tracks eastward.

The Lower Mainland is beginning to recover from a Monday windstorm that left 90,000 BC Hydro customers without power.

As of Tuesday morning, that number had dropped to fewer than 10,000, with most affected areas in the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. The region is expected to see more rain, with up to 70 millimetres forecast for areas including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley through Wednesday morning.

While the windstorm was most damaging on the South Coast, the Thompson, Okanagan, Kootenay and Shuswap regions were not left completely unscathed. Power outages occurred sporadically throughout those areas as trees were pushed into power lines.

BC Hydro warns that anyone who sees a downed power line should call 911 immediately and stay at least 10 metres back.