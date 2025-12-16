Kelowna non-profit runs holiday 50/50 raffle to help seniors

Photo: Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre The deadline to by a Holiday Wishes 50/50 ticket to support low income seniors in the Central Okanagan is midnight on Dec. 19. 2025.

Kelowna seniors are getting a helping hand from the Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre.

Nearly 2,000 older adults have turned to the non-profit for support this year, many, facing rising living costs, isolation, or a setback with their health.

To help meet the need, Seniors Outreach is once again launching its Holiday Wishes 50/50 Raffle, which helps raise funds to help support seniors through the winter months.

The 50/50 raffle tickets are available online or in person at 155 Asher Rd., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The deadline for buying tickets is Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

“Many seniors continue to struggle with high living costs, especially those living alone,” says executive director Ian Gerbrandt.

“Our staff and volunteers walk alongside people through difficult moments, offering someone to talk to and practical support. Proceeds will help provide meals, transportation, social programs, and emergency rent support.”

Money raised from ticket purchases will be used to help vulnerable seniors by supporting programs that provide food, housing, transportation, and social connections.

The Seniors Outreach and Resource Centre is a non-profit that provides social recreation, friendly visiting, transportation, and subsidized home support to help older adults stay connected and live independently at home.

The prize draw will take place on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. Last year’s winner took home $7,835.