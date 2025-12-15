Will Kelowna MLA Dew run for leadership of the BC Conservatives?

Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew is likely “days” from deciding on whether he will run for leadership of the BC Conservative Party.

John Rustad resigned as leader of the party after being pushed out by caucus earlier this month in a process that Dew called “not easy” and “deeply emotional.”

Dew, in an interview with Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh on her new podcast Chai and Chat, said his primary concern on if he runs or not is his family.

“I've got a five year old and a seven year old and they need a dad who's in their life, and politics takes a really heavy toll on your family,” he said.

“Many want the title, few want the burden, you have to know what you're getting into and you have to make decisions based on your ability to serve in full, so I've got to have those conversations with my family.”

Being an MLA already requires a significant amount of travel which can be hard on a family, he said.

“When your kids having a tough day, they just want to see daddy and you can't be there for three more days, it breaks your heart.”

Regardless of if he runs for not, Dew says he is looking forward to the the party selecting a new leader.

“It's not just about choosing an individual leader, it's also about showing the public who you are as a party,” he said, adding he hopes the Conservatives can show British Columbians that they are a government in waiting.

Dew previously ran for leadership of the BC Liberal party in 2022. He says the torch has now been passed from the BC Liberals/BC United to the BC Conservatives as the dominant opposing force to the NDP.

“I think that we as the Conservative Party at BC have a right of first refusal on fully occupying that space as the common sense coalition, the free enterprise coalition, the coalition of yes, that gets things done and drives the province forward.”

Dew says he expected to decide in the “next days and week” if he will run.

“We still haven't seen what the rules are, there's still a lot of conversations that are moving quickly, but I'll be moving to make that decision, relatively soon.”