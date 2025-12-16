“It is absolutely appalling': Kelowna mom fed up with school zone speeders

Cindy White

The Kelowna RCMP was out doing speed enforcement in a school zone along Hollywood Road S. near Quigley Elementary on Monday afternoon.

It was a welcome sight to one mom, and probably many other parents. Melissa Nikolaisen is fed up with speeders near her son’s school.

“It’s clearly marked,” she said about the 30 km/h school zone along Hollywood Road. Despite that, she has seen many drivers going well over 60 km/h.

“It is absolutely appalling. There are kids that come through here walking. There’s moms that push strollers here. There’s little toddler kids that ride their bikes and scooters all along this road, and they just don’t seem to care.”

Nikolaisen has called the RCMP on several occasions recently. One of the officers conducting speed enforcement on Monday said they were responding to numerous complaints.

“It seems trivial, I guess, me complaining; however, I am a mom, I have two kids. What would happen if one of these drivers didn’t stop in time and hit a kid? It would be fatal. There’s no way around that,” she said.

Nikolaisen said she is advocating on behalf of all the students and families at Quigley Elementary.

“I also have a daughter in Springvalley Middle (school), and Ziprick Road is just as bad for speeding,” she added.

Nikolaisen said speeding in a school zone should be treated similarly to impaired driving.

“I, for one, could not live with the conscience of hitting a child because I took it upon myself to speed through a school zone. It’s really not that hard, and I just couldn’t sit back and say nothing anymore.”

Friday is the final day for students in Central Okanagan schools before the Christmas break. Kids return to classes on January 5, and school zones will be back in effect.