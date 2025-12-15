Kelowna company giving away Christmas trees to families in need

Photo: Jiffy Tree Jiffy Tree is giving away Christmas trees to families who could really use a little extra cheer this year.



A Kelowna man who runs a Christmas tree delivery service says he's giving trees away to those less fortunate.

Lance Johnson runs Jiffy Tree, a local business that delivers fresh Christmas trees to doorsteps.

But after the vehicle they use for tree deliveries was damaged in an accident, Johnson says he's decided to shift gears.



"We know there are families in our community who are going through much harder times than we are... So this year, Jiffy Tree would like to give away Christmas trees to families who could really use a little extra cheer right now."

Johnson says with less than 10 days before Christmas, he's hoping to give the rest of this year's tree stock away.

"It was kind of an impulsive thing. I give away a tree every single year, but it was just different. I crashed my truck, and, we were having a tough time the last month," says Johnson.

Johnson hopes people who know a family that is having a hard time will reach out to him online and nominate anyone who could use a tree this Christmas.

"I wanted someone to be able to say, I know of this family that's kind of going through a tough time," says Johnson.

People are encouraged to nominate a family on the Jiffy Tree Facebook page by sharing a short story without last names or identifying details.

Johnson says his team will read through the stories posted and choose the families that resonate most and then connect with them to arrange delivery.