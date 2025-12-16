Implosion of OneBC leaves Kelowna MLA's political future uncertain

Photo: BC Legislative Assembly Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong

In under a year Kelowna Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong may be party-less for the second time, due to what’s playing out as an unprecedented twist of provincial politics.

The OneBC party collapsed over the weekend after Armstrong announced she had lost faith in the leadership of Dallas Brodie, OneBC's only other MLA. The party's board ousted Brodie shortly afterwards.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like this before in that we have a party of two, which is enough under the current rules to obtain official party status, break up and (go) on the path to losing official party status,” said Stewart Prest, political scientist at UBC.

Conflict isn’t unique. BC Conservatives in some ways have had similar issues unfold recently, but Prest said making this kind of choice when “the margins are so thin that the rift actually undermines the party's claims to party status” is what makes it so unusual.

If Armstrong can get someone to join her, the party may carry on in an official capacity. If not, while she can continue to carry the OneBC banner, an MLA in a party with just one elected member is viewed by the legislature as no different than an Independent — the same position Armstrong was in when she left the BC Conservatives earlier in the year.

For constituents, it means that while their MLA will still have opportunities to ask questions and raise private members bills, there are no dedicated resources to support things like party research or funding a Vancouver constituency office. Even opportunities to ask questions will be fewer and farther between.

'Maximalist approach to politics'

For those who are interested in conservative politics, it speaks to ongoing fracturing.

Prest said that there's an apparent lack of willingness to compromise around points of view, to find ways to build larger political coalitions that require some degree of compromise and understanding of other viewpoints.

“(It’s) a very absolutist or maximalist approach to politics,” he said. “Mr. Rustad’s political demise is really, in many ways, a function of these two factions within B.C. conservatism that cannot or will not work together on many issues.”

Beyond that, there are these other members of the legislature and voters in the province who would call themselves conservative or right of centre, but but can't find a home for themselves within the BC Conservative Party, Prest said.

“So it is a process of increasing fragmentation at the moment,” he said.

That said, the people with these populist views, the likes of which OneBC focused almost exclusively on, aren’t being quieted by this process they are, seemingly, being reinvigorated.

“We continue to have these uncompromising voices finding new ways to express themselves, and it's filtering into our municipal politics or provincial politics, our federal politics,” he said.

“I think we will continue to see members of that broad populist coalition, and people find themselves in that camp for different reasons, continuing to search for ways to to make sure their views are heard in ways that don't make compromises.”

Rift opened over staff management

In a post to her social media account, Armstrong explained internal disagreements were the party's undoing and, among other things "leadership is revealed most clearly in moments of strain."

"Long days in the legislature, mounting pressure, and internal disagreements tested all of us," she said.

"Differences of opinion - particularly surrounding a junior staffer - were not the core issue. What truly mattered was how those challenges were handled: whether there was openness, communication, empathy, and a willingness to listen, adapt, and lead by example."

She did not respond to a request from Castanet for information on her next steps. For now, Armstrong is listed as the only elected member on OneBC's website.

Brodie, however, has indicated that the junior staffer was the issue, and said the split happened after colleagues tried to stop her from firing a caucus staffer whose views on Jewish people were "disgusting" and antisemitic.

Brodie said she wanted the man removed because she is not a "neo-Nazi."

The person named by Brodie has been accused of being an anonymous online figure who has posted about the hierarchy of races and the "JQ," an abbreviation of the Jewish question, while Brodie says he also expressed unacceptable views about Jewish people in her presence.

Brodie says her then chief of staff, Tim Thielmann, and party interim executive director Paul Rachford had hired the person and tried to protect him when she sought his firing last week.

Thielmann said in a social media post that he and Rachford advised Brodie against firing the staffer, who he calls "a 22-year-old brown kid who was being made out to be a 'white supremacist'" and they instead wanted to "mentor" him.

The party says Brodie was removed as leader last week, after its only other MLA, Armstrong, said she had lost faith in her leadership.

