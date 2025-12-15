Kelowna dragon boat team gets into holiday spirit, raises money for Make-a-Wish Canada

Photo: Carleen Cook The 'Sleighing Dragons' made their tour around the downtown area between noon and 1 p.m. on Sunday, raising money for Make-a-Wish Canada.



A Kelowna dragon boat team got into the holiday spirit over the weekend.

The Kelowna Fire on Water dragon boat team took part in the 5km Ho Ho Holiday charity run for Make-a-Wish Canada on Sunday, Dec. 14.

The team started at Red Bird Brewing and made their way through downtown Kelowna, stopping for pictures at some of Kelowna's most iconic locations.

The organizer of the team event, Carleen Cook, tells Castanet she's been on the team for the past 16 years, and they always look for fun events to take part in as a team in the off-season.

"We left from Red Bird, kind of went down through where the boardwalk is, through the grand and just along the waterfront down to the sails in downtown, and then back," Cook says.

The 'Sleighing Dragons' made their tour around the downtown area between noon and 1 p.m. on Sunday,

handing out candy canes, "singing Christmas carols and wishing everyone they met along the way a very Merry Christmas, bringing joy to people they met on the street," Cook says.

The 20-person team hopes to turn the run into an annual event and they hope they inspired some of the people they met along the way to donate to the cause.

The HoHoHoliday 5K combines the magic of the holidays with community engagement and fitness. Runners from across the country take part in the virtual event, which sees 10,000 Santa’s from across Canada spread cheer in their local communities while helping to raise funds to support Make-A-Wish Canada.

For more information or to donate, click here.