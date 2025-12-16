Penguin Express Railway rolls out for Christmas light display in Kelowna neighbourhood

Photo: Facebook The Penguin Express Railway is set up at 875 Theodora Road in Kelowna.

A Kelowna resident wants people to march on over to his property at 875 Theodora Rd. this holiday season.

The Christmas light display in Ken Berry’s yard is open for viewing from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily. It features the Penguin Express Railway, with stuffed penguins along for the ride in 30+ rail cars decorated with festive lights.

Berry said they also have a log reindeer on the pergola pulling Santa and his sleigh full of presents and a full-size one-horse open sleigh, complete with penguins on board.

Those who stop by to take in the holiday magic can make a donation at a Salvation Army Red Kettle set up on the property.

“People can also visit the display on Facebook by going to "875 Theodora Road Christmas Light Display". If they press "Follow", they will receive a daily update as the display grows and grows,’ said Berry.

“Viewers can donate to the Sally Ann from that site by clicking on: "salvationarmy.ca/donations" and any donation will go to the donors’ community Salvation Army unit, so the donors' goodwill will be felt in their own neighbourhood.”

He’s encouraging people to visit in person or on Facebook. “The Penguins are waiting for you,” said Berry.