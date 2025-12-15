UBCO Heat adding curling to competitive sport model

Photo: Wayne Moore The 2025 Montana's Brier was an economic boon to Kelowna. The UBCO is adding a competitive team to continue momentum of the sport in the Okanagan.

Call it Brier Fever.

Capitalizing on the success of the 2025 Kelowna Brier, the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) Heat is adding curling to their competitive sport club model on a one-year trial basis, in partnership with the Kelowna Curling Club.

The Heat are adding a men's and women's team that will compete in the 2026 Canada West Curling Championships, set in Edmonton from Jan. 15-18.

"This is an exciting time for our department to be adding to our competitive sport club offerings for our student population," said Layne McDougall, interim assistant director of operations and planning. "Jock and the entire Kelowna Curling Club have stepped forward to provide this opportunity and we're grateful for their leadership and support to make this happen."

Jock Tyre, the Kelowna Curling Club general manager is "thrilled" to see the university add the program.

"These teams are a culmination of our long-term plan to support under-25 curling in Kelowna and the Okanagan, and provide a pathway for youth curlers to stay involved in the sport," said Tyre. "I'm especially excited to see the talent that this will bring to B.C. and the Okanagan as the student-athletes on this team will be expected to give back to junior curling here in Kelowna by assisting with the curling club's junior program and providing young curlers with a goal to strive for beyond junior will be the biggest and most important outcome of this program."

Coaching the teams are two well-known curling all-stars.

The mens team will be headed by former World Champion Gerry Richard, who played lead on Rick Folk's Kelowna rink that won the Brier and World titles in 1994. Richard also coached B.C. curling legend Kelly Scott, who won back-to-back Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles in 2006 and 2007 as well as the World Championship in 2007.

Meanwhile, the women's team will be coached by Veronica Bernard, a former junior all-star skip in Ontario who curled for two years with the Brock Badgers in the OUA. She currently serves as the Member Services Coordinator with Curling Canada as well as the Youth Program Coordinator with the Kelowna Curling Club.

This foray into curling will mark the second time UBCO has fielded a program. Back in 2016, when the Kelowna Curling Club hosted the CIS (now U SPORTS) Championships, the Heat fielded a men's team skipped by Justin Nillson. The Heat tied for fourth at the national championship after finishing round robin play with a 2-5 record.

A full schedule for the team will be announced at a later date.