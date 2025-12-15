Woman offering free hugs on Boxing Day in downtown Kelowna in honour of her mother

Photo: Monique Saebels Louisa 'Nicole' Saebels celebrated her 89th birthday not long before she was killed in a car crash in Kelowna in February 2024.

A Kelowna area woman who lost her home and then her mother in the past few years is giving some love back to the community.

Monique Saebels is reviving a tradition that dates back to before the pandemic. She and some friends will be giving out free hugs at the sails fountain in downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day.

Originally, the event was in honour of Wayne Cobb, a motorcyclist who was killed in a 2010 collision. It ended before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Saebels, who was a friend of Cobb’s, is bringing it back in memory of her mother.

Photo: Contributed Wayne Cobb, who died in a 2010 crash, was the original inspiration for free hugs on Boxing Day.

Louisa ‘Nicole’ Saebels was killed in a car crash at Highway 33 and Highway 97 in February 2025. One of her daughters and her seven-year-old great-granddaughter were also injured in the collision.

“We had just celebrated her 89th birthday before her car accident,” said Monique. “(She was) very involved with the community, with the Legion. She was just amazing, and she was a big hugger, so I wanted to do this day in honour of her.”

The death of her mother came less than a year after Monique and Nicole were displaced from their home. They were among the tenants forced out of Hadgraft Wilson Place due to structural instability linked to the construction of the neighbouring UBC Okanagan downtown campus.

“It was very difficult for us because my poor mom, I had to take her from hotel to hotel, and then we lived at the college (Okanagan College) for three months. So, that’s pretty much where things started,” said Saebels.

“So, we moved into our new place. (We) didn’t have any furniture for two months. It was tough on both of us, and then this accident in February, really was devastating.”

She said it’s been a tough time for her whole family and she needs the hugs on Boxing Day just as much as the people who will stop by for a brief embrace.

It’s also a way to bring back a heart-warming event that began as a tribute to her friend Wayne Cobb.

“We were all in a program called Connections, and that’s how we all met,” she explained. “Wayne was an amazing guy, a big hugger. It was a self-help event, and we all got really close.

“So Angie Clowry decided to have an event. We spoke to Wayne’s wife and said, wouldn’t it be great because he was such a big hugger. So, we would show up every year on Boxing Day and have that in honour of him.”

This Boxing Day, Monique Saebels will be thinking about Wayne and her mother as she brings some joy to others.

“When you do something like that in honour of somebody, it’s such a feel-good thing. It touches your soul knowing that these people just wanted to interact.”

You can stop by Spirit of Sails at the foot of Abbott Street, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, December 26, to get your free hug.