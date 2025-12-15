New head of pediatrics at Kelowna General Hospital announced

Photo: Contributed Dr. Jeff Wong

A new head of paediatrics has been hired for Kelowna General Hospital.

In a media release issued Monday, Interior Health said Dr. Jeff Wong in September took the lead role in the department that earlier this year was shut down due to a doctor shortage, and he's doing so with personal investment.

“I consider myself a member of the Okanagan region," Wong said in a media release.

"My children live here, and I believe the kids here deserve excellent pediatric care. When I read about parents’ frustration during past service disruptions, it was heartbreaking. I wanted to step up and help create a system that allows our children — and their families — to receive consistent, high-quality care.”

Wong also offered an apology and reassurances.

“I’m sorry for the previous service disruption. We are building a strong team, together with many experienced community pediatricians, committed to providing the best pediatric care possible," Wong said.

"I understand that trust is easy to lose and hard to rebuild — but we are determined to regain it ... Discussion between doctors and nursing staff often produces the best management plan for critically ill or complex patients.”

In this new role, Dr. Wong is focused on rebuilding trust and creating a sustainable, collaborative system. He sees the role he's taken on as one of a "facilitator and coach."

“We are building a system where all team members are actively engaged, involved, and feel their voices are heard," Wong said. "People may come and go, but the system, if well-designed, lasts.”

In the early part of Wong's career and after completing medical school at the University of Hong Kong, he rotated through several specialties as part of his internship.

His first rotation was pediatrics, and he found inspiration.

Wong applied exclusively to pediatric departments and secured a position in the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital. There, he built a career specialized in pediatric respirology and critical-care medicine, establishing a lung-function laboratory, and mentoring staff.

Wong began his training over a decade ago in Canada as a clinical fellow at Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, where he also spent time in the ICU. He was hired in 2021 for a paediatric role at Penticton Regional Hospital, where he spent three years before joining the pediatric respirology team at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

The multi week pediatrics ward closure earlier this year shocked even those within the hospital, as was evident by a letter signed by 130 physicians from KGH's departments of Anesthesiology, Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology sent to media in the immediate aftermath of the closure.

“To our knowledge, no comparable event has occurred in British Columbia,” the doctors' letter stated.

While IH had said KGH had six of 12 pediatricians needed to run the department, there were more than 20 pediatricians in the city.

“We have witnessed half the pediatric department resign in recent years, seemingly consistent with burnout and workload challenges,” the doctors said in the letter during the height of the closure. “Our pediatricians have been covering multiple units: neonatal ICU, emergency, inpatient, clinics and ICU.”

The doctors then called for increased investment and restructuring at KGH by the Ministry of Health, at least to levels that exist in Victoria.

“KGH is not a small-town hospital. It is a major tertiary care referral centre, serving a growing population in a large geographic area that is twice the size of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland combined. Our distance from Vancouver and BC Children’s Hospital requires us to be able to deliver top-tier care here similar to Victoria serving Vancouver Island,” the doctors said.

“We are raising this concern publicly to ensure families are informed, and to advocate for improvements to pediatric care. Children in our region deserve better.”