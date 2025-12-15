Final chance to get Habitat for Humanity 50/50 tickets

Photo: Contributed The jackpot of Habitat for Humanity's You Win, We Build 50/50 Lottery sits at more than $200,000.

The clock is ticking to get tickets to the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery.

Ticket sales close at midnight tonight (Monday, Dec. 15). The grand prize draw will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

One lucky winner will get half the jackpot, which is now well over $200,000. That eclipses last December’s jackpot record of more than $183,000.

Half of the money raised through the 50/50 will support Habitat’s mission to help local families achieve safe, stable, and affordable homeownership.

Ticket buyers can choose from three ticket packages:

• Five tickets for $25

• 50 tickets for $50

• 200 tickets for $100 (best value!)

The packages are limited and could sell out before the deadline.

Tickets are available here.