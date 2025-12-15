On the Street: Do highway closures make you think twice about driving in the winter?

Cindy White

Another atmospheric river is causing more havoc on highways connecting the Southern Interior to the Lower Mainland.

In fact, the province announced precautionary, overnight closures on Highway 99 west of Lytton and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon late on Sunday.

So, how are you feeling about travelling this time of year? Castanet took to the streets to ask people if they would rather drive or fly.

“I would drive, unless it was a super-long distance,” said a man who usually travels on Highway 33, east of Kelowna, which has not faced any major closures recently.

A woman who had to cancel travel plans to the Lower Mainland last week said she would fly if it were cheaper. “But flying is expensive in B.C,” she said. “And I like to have my vehicle when I’m there.”

Two businessmen in downtown Kelowna said they don’t drive the mountain highways this time of year, opting for air travel. "it's not worth the risk," said one of the men.

On the other hand, Johnny, who was walking along the waterfront, prefers to drive.

“You know, you just look at the 10-day forecast and see what it’s going to be like, and then you make the decision,” he said. “Obviously, if it’s flooded or super icy and snowy, you don’t do it.”

If you want to weigh in on this topic, send us an email to [email protected].