Hundreds of pancakes served for Breakfast with Santa at Kelowna's Okanagan Mission Community Hall

Photo: Okanagan Mission Community Hall Families feasted on pancakes at the 10th annual Breakfast with Santa at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

Families turned out in droves on Saturday to the Okanagan Mission Community Hall in Kelowna.

The red barn on Lakeshore Road was buzzing for the 10th annual Breakfast with Santa, in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The Kelowna-Okanagan Mission Lions Club served up hundreds of pancakes. There was a craft station featuring cooking decorating, and of course, Santa Claus stopped by for a visit.

According to Okanagan Mission Community Hall manager Beverly Dawe, the Lions Club also donated two new benches to the hall this year.