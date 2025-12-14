Rainfall warnings issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Photo: Ministry of Transportation Flooding damage along Highway 3.

Environment Canada has issued Orange rainfall warnings for two highways connecting the Southern Interior with the Lower Mainland.

The warnings cover the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and Highways 3 between Princeton and Hope, through Allison Pass and the Manning-Skagit area.

“While light to moderate rainfall occurs today, a stronger frontal system will arrive tonight, bringing significant rain to the region,” said Environment Canada. “The heaviest rainfall amounts are expected on Monday with freezing levels rising to 2500 metres by Monday afternoon.”

Rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 millimetres are predicted, combined with gusty southerly winds on Monday morning, shifting to southwesterly on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that localized flooding is likely.

“Some roads may become impassable. Travel delays and/or cancellations are likely. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars.”

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Manning Park, due to damage from the atmospheric river last week.

Travellers are being advised that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, leading to hazardous driving conditions. People are also reminded not to drive through flooded roadways.

The rain is expected to ease by early Monday evening as the system moves off.

An Orange alert under the new colour-coded system used by Environment Canada means that severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruptions or health impacts. The impacts are likely to be major, widespread and/or lasting for a few days.