Kelowna MLA Armstrong has ‘lost confidence’ in OneBC's Brodie

Photo: Contributed OneBC Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong shook up the B.C. political scene on Saturday evening with a stark message on social media.

“I have lost confidence in the leadership of Dallas Brodie. More to come,” Armstrong tweeted at 5 p.m.

Armstrong, who co-founded the OneBC party with Brodie, has been actively introducing legislation in the legislature throughout the fall. She presented the Freedom Convoy Recognition Act on Dec. 2, aiming to recognize the nationwide protest as “one of the largest peaceful demonstrations in Canadian history,'' she said.

The bill proposes designating March 11 as an annual statutory holiday in B.C., marking the day provincial COVID-19 mandates began to be lifted. Armstrong said the date reflects a turning point for families, faith communities, and long-term care residents. The legislation passed first reading with 87 votes in favour and 2 against.

Brodie, meanwhile, has pursued controversial legislation targeting Indigenous recognition and reconciliation. She recently tabled a bill to remove Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday, arguing the province has “no regrets” and “nothing to reconcile for.”

Brodie and Armstrong founded OneBC in June after internal conflicts led both to leave the B.C. Conservative caucus.