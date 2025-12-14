Fairways in December: golfers tee it up at Shadow Ridge

Madison Reeve

It may be mid-December, but that hasn’t stopped golfers from dusting off their clubs at Shadow Ridge Golf Course.

Dozens of players filled tee times on Saturday, taking advantage of mild weather that feels more like fall than winter.

“We are so happy and lucky to be out here,” said golfer Brian Noble. “This is really nice.”

Shadow Ridge store manager Alex Sykora says the cooperative weather has been a welcome surprise.

“I think the weather has been unusually cooperative this time of year, and we have to take advantage of that,” Sykora said, crediting the grounds crew for “keeping the course open and keeping the leaves off the fairways.”

The course has a history of pushing the season as long as Mother Nature allows. “About two years ago, we were open all the way until Christmas Day, and even after New Year’s,” Sykora said. He even challenged golfers to repeat a local favourite: skiing in the morning, then golfing in the afternoon.

Shadow Ridge is operating on a day-to-day basis, with weather calling the shots. “The golf course is the first priority,” Sykora said, noting frost and snow will trigger closures. “If the weather is nice and the course is in good shape, we will stay open.”

Golfers looking to extend their season even longer also have another option. Michaelbrook Golf remains open as well.

“They’re a little different location-wise, and the weather ends up being a little nicer sometimes,” Sykora said. “They’ll probably be open a little bit later than we will.”

For now, December golf is still in play — and golfers are loving every swing.