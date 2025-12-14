Ukrainian food fundraiser returns to Kelowna ahead of Christmas

Photo: Contributed Ukrainian buffet fundraiser coming to Kelowna

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is hosting its third All-You-Can-Eat Ukrainian Food Buffet Fundraiser and Art Expo later this month, raising funds for humanitarian support in Ukraine and for displaced Ukrainians in the Okanagan.

The fundraiser takes place Dec. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kelowna. Tickets are $43.

“Indulge your taste buds with traditional and modern Ukrainian cuisine,” organizers said.

The evening will feature Ukrainian entertainment, a crafts expo, and a silent auction with items from Ukraine and Kelowna. Previous Ukrainian buffets organized by the group “were sold out well in advance.”

Funds raised will support the delivery of generators to Ukrainian schools and hospitals, as well as shipping costs for donated medical supplies and winter clothing sent from Kelowna to Ukraine. The event will also celebrate “the delivery of the 2nd Pickup Truck from Kelowna to Ukraine.”

The fundraiser will include a toy drive for Ukrainian children living in Kelowna.

Donated toys can be wrapped and labeled with the appropriate age range.

Food for the buffet will be prepared by Ukrainian chefs now living in Kelowna.

“Ukrainian Chefs who came to safety in Kelowna during the war will use their secret recipes to produce both traditional and amazing New Ukrainian Food that you have never tasted before,” the group said.

For tickets, click here.