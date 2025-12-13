Kelowna's Avant Brands finishes paying off loan used to buy competitors

Photo: Avant Brands Kelowna's Avant Brands has paid off a significant loan.

A Kelowna cannabis company has finished paying off the loan for its purchase of another business in 2023.

Avant Brands in November made the final payment of the $9.5 million loan it used to purchase 3PL Ventures. This removes Avant Brands’ largest monthly debt payment, freeing up more money for growth.

“In 2023, we made bold investments at scale—acquiring 3PL and Flowr in parallel—to establish a platform capable of supporting sustained growth,” Avant founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said in a press release. “We are pleased to have retired every dollar of this acquisition-related debt. This significant milestone, alongside the $4 million in total debt reduction achieved during fiscal year 2025, is a result of the company’s execution, discipline, and long-term commitment to shareholder value.

“Our balance sheet is significantly stronger, our core assets are unencumbered, and we are well-positioned for the next phase of profitable growth.”

Avant has recorded positive earnings in eight straight financial quarters, and it will continue the focus of selling its products in international markets.

The 2023 purchase of 3PL Ventures, along with purchase of Flowr Okanagan, expanded Avant’s indoor production footprint by approximately 60% to more than 185,000 square feet. These acquisitions have positioned Avant as one of Canada’s largest indoor cannabis producers and have supported material growth across both domestic and export channels.