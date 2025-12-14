Central Okanagan asking rents drop in both key categories in November

Photo: Flickr One- and two-bedroom asking rents both decreased in November.

Average asking rent dropped in both key categories in the Central Okanagan last month.

November marked the third time this year that both marks were down in the same month, joining March and June.

The one-bedroom average asking cost dropped for the second straight month, dipping $33 to $1,647. That was based on 55 listings in the Castanet classifieds section.

The two-bedroom average, meanwhile, fell more than $100, checking in at $2,205 in November. That is the lowest average since June, when it was $2,184. The two-bedroom average was based on 81 listings on Castanet.

As for year-over-year figures, the average one-bedroom price in the Central Okanagan is up $104 from November 2024, while two-bedroom rent is down $119 from last year at this time.