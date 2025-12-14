Kelowna Chamber of Commerce launches annual top 40 recognition program

Contributed

If you or someone you know is under 40 years old and doing great things in Central Okanagan, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wants to know about it.

The chamber and BDO Canada are getting ready to launch their annual Top 40 program, which recognizes individuals in the community who take leadership, philanthropy and business to the next level. The program alternates between under 40 and over 40 honourees each year.

“I’m thrilled to announce that BDO is once again partnering with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce to launch this year’s Top 40 Under 40 program,” BDO Canada partner Ken Carmichael said in a press release. “This is our 11th year proudly sponsoring this incredible celebration of emerging leaders across our region, and it’s a perfect year to do it as the chamber marks its 120th anniversary.”

The nomination window will open on Monday (Dec. 15) and remain so until Feb. 20. The final honourees will be named on April 16 at The Laurel Packinghouse, and on June 18 the top 40 will gather for a celebration at Sandhill Wines.

Nominations can be made on the Kelowna chamber website here.