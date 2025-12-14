Uptown Rutland Business Association names Cathy Paterson interim boss

Photo: URBA Cathy Paterson is URBA's new interim executive director.

Uptown Rutland Business Association has a new leader—for now.

Cathy Paterson has replaced Karen Beaubier and is now serving as URBA’s interim executive director. Beaubier served as the Rutland business boss for nearly six years. Before that she was Greater Westside Board of Trade’s executive director.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to former executive director Karen Beaubier for her years of dedication, commitment and service to our URBA members and the broader business community,” URBA’s board of directors wrote in a press release. “We wish Karen the very best in her future endeavours.”

Paterson has more than 25 years of leadership experience with the not-for-profit sector and has a business background in corporate event management, marketing and communications.

Paterson moved from Vancouver to the Okanagan in 2020 and became an investment partner in Dario’s Landscape Services.