Kelowna in 'unique' situation as vacancy rate nears seven per cent

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city finds itself in “uncharted territory as it finds itself with the highest rental vacancy rate of any metropolitan city in Canada.

At 6.9 per cent, Kelowna easily surpassed Calgary’s vacancy rate of five per cent.

“For us to be able to see it went from around four per cent up to six is definitely unique,” said Dyas, pointing to several city programs and incentives.

“Part of it is showing some of the initiatives we have been trying to work on to advance projects in terms of rental allowances and the development coming into this community are working and creating a greater amount of inventory.”

Some of those initiatives were enacted under his council while others began during previous administrations.

All, Dyas acknowledged, have helped the city get to the place it’s at right now.

The vacancy rate, on the heels of last year’s 3.9 per cent rate, also means the city is now in a position to ask to opt out of some of the rules around short-term rentals.

Staff have been waiting for the official report to be released from CMHC before advancing documentation to request the opt-out provision.

“That paperwork is now completed and I know staff is working at coming back to council with what they would suggest as recommendations we can take to the province.

“There are still a couple of decisions that need to be made but they (council) have indicated this is something they would like to look at.

“They have also said they believe there is an opportunity for this community to potentially establish areas or regions of the city where it is allowed to have short-term rentals in.”

Staff is expected to bring forth those recommendations sometime in January. Paperwork must be in the hands of the province by March 1, however decisions by the province on exemptions are not made until the fall, after the tourist season has concluded.

While the city will ask for early consideration, Dyas said the province has concerns over how this will affect people looking for rentals considering the World Cup next year and other major events within the city.

“At the same time, we recognize there could be a potential windfall for the community with us being a tourism oriented area.”