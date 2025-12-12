Kelowna woman hopes to inspire others as she raises money for food bank

Photo: Myrna Selzer Myrna Selzer pays it forward donating the proceeds of a Big White ski pass to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

A Kelowna woman hopes highlighting the generosity of her recentl-retired cousin will spark a pay it forward response from people who hear about the story.

Cheryl Chilton says her cousin, Myrna Selzer, who recently retired from her role in the real estate industry, won a Big White ski pass. She already had a ski pass and instead of giving the pass away or selling it, she decided to have an auction to see if she could raise money for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"I think she deserves some accolades and congratulations on her retirement. She's been a pillar in the Kelowna business community for quite some time," says Chilton.

Selzer says she has been adjusting to retirement and recently started playing cribbage with a group at Red Bird Brewing.

"I started going to Monday night crib, which is a wonderfully diverse group of people there, and I won the final tournament," Selzer says.

She says part of her retirement plan was to spend more time skiing and looking for ways to give back to the community.

"We have so much, and so many people don't have that much, and they are in distress, they don't have security or control over what is happening in their lives," says Selzer.

So she came up with the auction idea.

"It's appropriate right now. So I posted it on Facebook to see if anyone would want to do that."

Turns out the idea worked, and in less than a week, Selzer managed to raise $2,200 for the COFB.

Now, Selzer says she is eager to continue her charitable fundraising efforts, "I'm thinking about, how can I do this again? What else could I do that could convert one thing into something bigger for the community?"

Selzer is now hoping to continue to pay it forward through this Christmas season and possibly into years to come.

Some charities say donations are down this year as a result of factors like the Canada Post strike.

The Salvation Army says holiday donations are down 50 per cent since the Canada Post strike began, amounting to a drop of roughly $9.3 million in seasonal giving compared to this time last year.