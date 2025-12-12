Demand up at least 20% this year for holiday hampers in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Madison Reeve Demand for holiday hampers is up 20 per cent at the Central Okanagan Food Bank in 2025.

The rising cost of living is being felt by charities that help make sure everyone has a gift and enough to eat this holiday season.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is reporting a 20 per cent increase in demand for holiday hampers through its Set The Holiday Table program. The Salvation Army, Okanagan Central, has already registered over 760 families through its Gifts Up Hope program, compared to 617 families last year.

“We’re already at a 25 per cent increase, and we’re not done registering. The phones just are continuing to ring,” said Captain Jennifer Henson.

She said that at the same time, donations are down slightly. Over one-third of the 1,700 kids the Salvation Army is supporting with gifts this year are teenagers.

“For me, and maybe for you, you know this too. When you’re raising teenagers, they eat a lot of food and food is expensive. So, my suspicion – I don’t have any scientific proof – but my suspicion is that because the cost of food is so high, it’s that much harder for parents of teenagers to make ends meet. And Christmas is just way out of reach for them,” said Captain Henson.

The food bank feels that pinch as well. This season, it will be providing 4,500 holiday hampers.

“We’ve just reached the halfway mark in distributing this year’s holiday hampers, and the level of need speaks to the profound challenges many households are facing,” says Trevor Moss, executive director of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. “Our hope is that every household we serve can sit down to a special holiday dinner and breakfast with the people they care about.”

From November 2024 to October 2025, 26 per cent of clients were new to COFB. The largest increase has been in working families and single adults.

If you want to help ensure they have a full pantry through the festive season and beyond, monetary donations are the most effective. Every dollar donated is used to purchase $3 worth of food.

Another organization that does its best to make the season bright is Project Christmas Elf. Coordinator Mary Reid said that this year, about 225 families applied. Last year, they received 150 applications.

BGC Okanagan operates an Adopt-A-Family holiday campaign. It has supported 121 families and youth, with 66 families directly matches with sponsors who provided hampers and gifts.

“We were (also) able to respond to emergency requests for two families and three youth,” said said Richelle Leckey, manager of fund development and donor engagement, BGC Okanagan.

“Every donation helped create stability and joy during a season that can feel heavy for many. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who stepped forward to lift up children, youth, and families in our community.”

The Salvation Army will be taking applications for the Gift of Hope right up until Christmas Eve, on December 24. If you want to help, gifts are most needed for boys aged 10 to 12, girls aged 7 to 9 and infants under two.



