Trinity Church invites community to annual Christmas services

Final preparations are underway at Trinity Church for its popular Christmas services, which draw thousands of people each year.

“We love hosting Christmas at Trinity for our community,” said lead pastor Scott Lanigan.

“It’s something that we look forward to every year, because so many people come and make it part of their annual tradition… enjoying our experience, which is the story of Christmas, singing together and just celebrating a moment, a pause in the middle of all the chaos.”

Lanigan said the services attract people from all walks of life.

“You don't have to be a church person to come to Trinity… maybe they’re just curious about what happens during the Christmas season in a church.”

He said the services can create meaningful moments, even for people who don’t usually go to church. Lanigan shared a story about a man who attended a Christmas show a couple of years ago.

He said the man told him that his family weren't "church people," but they were "pretty overwhelmed with the experience.”

The man shared that during a quiet moment at the end, his dad looked over and said, "Matt, I love you, son,” a memory he said he would “never forget.”

Trinity will offer six services this year:

Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, while kids 10 and under attend free.

Lanigan said the small fee supports Trinity’s Give Campaign, which funds crisis relief efforts locally and globally. Last year, the campaign raised more than $77,000.

He emphasized that cost shouldn’t stop anyone from attending.

“If you are looking for a ticket, need some help with the ticket… we’d love to come alongside you this season,” he said.

More information and tickets can be found at trinitychurchkelowna.ca/christmas.