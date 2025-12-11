Microdosing psychedelics only boosts mood on days of consumption, says UBCO study

Photo: UBCO A new UBCO study finds that microdosing appears to lift mood and mental functioning on the days it’s practiced, but not beyond that.

Microdosing psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms or LSD may improve your mood, but that boost doesn't appear to last.

That’s the conclusion of a new UBC Okanagan study on the growing trend of microdosing.

A study recently published in Psychopharmacology by UBCO's Dr. St. Pierre tracked the daily experiences of people who microdose with psychedelics.

Most commonly, microdosing involves ingesting one-tenth to one-twentieth of a recreational dose.

“Typical practices alternate varying proportions of non-dosing days to limit the rapid tolerance that can develop with so-called classic psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD,” St. Pierre says.

“Anecdotal reports suggest that this may also be intended to leverage residual effects that could carry over to non-dosing days.”

While interest in microdosing has grown rapidly, St. Pierre says that scientific research has only emerged over the past 15 years. This means popular use has outpaced the scientific support to back it up.

The study used data from the Microdose.me project, the world’s largest daily diary study of real-world microdosing.

St. Pierre says the findings show people tend to feel more connected, creative, focused and productive on days they microdose, as well as increased wellbeing and contemplation.

But those effects didn’t appear to persist on non-dosing days.

“Microdosing appears to lift mood and mental functioning on the days it’s practiced, but not necessarily beyond that,” she adds. “These findings help clarify when and how microdosing effects are felt.”

More than 1,435 microdosers from 49 countries participated in the study. Each morning, participants were asked if they had microdosed and rated how they felt across variables such as connectedness, contemplation, creativity, focus, productiveness and wellbeing.

St. Pierre says the results were consistent across nearly all groups.

“The only meaningful difference we observed was among people with a history of taking larger psychedelic doses, who showed slightly higher microdosing-day increases in creativity,” she says.

Emerging evidence suggests that full-dose psychedelic experiences may enhance creativity and it is possible that microdosing could “reactivate” or build upon these prior effects, though this idea remains speculative.

“We need future research designed specifically to test whether microdosing can amplify or extend the impacts of larger-dose psychedelic experiences,” she adds.