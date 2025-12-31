Kelowna News

Business story of the year: Glut of rentals creates ‘perfect storm’ for condo market

'Perfect storm' hits market

Cindy White

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. For our business story of the year, we look at the major slowdown in the Thompson-Okanagan condo market.

Looking back at the real estate market in 2025, sales were slower than hoped in parts of the Thompson-Okanagan, but we fared better than some of the country’s major population centres.

“It’s been really like a divergence in B.C. this year between Vancouver markets, which are actually headed for their worst year in 25 years, and other markets like the Island or the Interior,” said BC Real Estate Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson.

“So, in the Thompson-Okanagan sales have been below the 10-year average, but much, much stronger than the Lower Mainland and over five or 10 below their 10-year average and getting back to more normal levels.”

In Kelowna, a glut of new purpose-built rentals came onto the market this year. Combined with the continued fallout from changes to short-term rental regulations, the abundance of new units pushed up the rental vacancy rate to 6.4 per cent from 3.8 per cent in 2024.

“What we found was that as the resale market started to turn down, it made sense for a lot of developers to change their proforma, or to change their plans to a rental building,” said AJ Hazzi, founder of Vantage West Realty Ltd.

He said many investors, who bought pre-sale condos thinking they could use them for short-term rentals or flip them, were scrambling to find long-term renters at closing.

“So, you’ve got all this new inventory hitting the market at the same time. It’s created a perfect storm, and we have vacancy rates we haven’t seen in decades,” added Hazzi.

But the market remained tight in other parts of the Southern Interior, like Vernon and Kamloops, where the rental vacancy rate was 1.7% this year.

‘There are areas and pockets within an hour-and-a-half drive from right here (Kelowna) where we are over-supplied, that are experiencing a completely different market,” said Hazzi.

Unfortunately, for first-time buyers, housing affordability will remain a challenge in almost every part of BC.

“The north and the Kootenays are the two that still stand out, but the Kootenays has gotten very expensive in the past few years, with double-digit increases in prices in a lot of those regions too. So, there’s just nowhere to go right now to really escape difficult housing affordability,” noted Ogmundson.

As we head into 2026, Hazzi said the sales market seems to be setting up for recovery. He’s predicting slow, incremental growth.

“It’s not going to go gangbusters again in 2026, but I do think it will be slightly better than 2025, just like 2025 was slightly better than 2024.”