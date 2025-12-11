Kelowna vacancy rate soars past 6%, opening door to easing of Airbnb rules

Photo: Contributed Metro Kelowna's vacancy rate hits 6.4 per cent

Metro Kelowna has far and away the highest rental vacancy rate of any large metropolitan area in Canada.

According to the yearly rental market report released Thursday by the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation, Metro Kelowna—which includes the entire Central Okanagan from Peachland to Lake Country—has a rental vacancy rate of 6.4 per cent, surpassing last year’s 3.8 per cent.

Calgary is the only community close to Kelowna, at 5 per cent.

The rental vacancy rate only takes into account apartments, townhomes and condos. Single family homes, duplexes and secondary suites are not included.

The Metro Kelowna rate for one-bedroom units soared to 8.4 per cent, two-bedrooms to 5.2 per cent while three-bedroom vacancy dipped slightly to 4.8 per cent.

While the vacancy rate jumped, CMHC data shows rental prices also rose.

According to their figures, rents for studios rose $25 ($1,395), one bedroom $85 ($1,596), two bedrooms $183 ($2,118) and three bedrooms $500 ($2,895). The average rent across all units rose by $173 a month to $1,904.

Across the Okanagan, Vernon saw an increase in its rental vacancy rate from one to 3.2 per cent. That includes an increase to 3.7 per cent for one bedroom units and 3.4 per cent for two bedrooms.

The average across the board monthly rent rose $96 to $1,424.

In Penticton, the vacancy rate rose from 1.0 a year ago to 2.2 per cent, including a jump to 2.1 per cent for one bedroom and 2.6 per cent for two bedrooms.

The monthly rent rose by $60 on average to $1,326.

Specific city numbers for the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna and Lake Country are not yet available.

A vacancy rate of over three per cent for a second straight year means the City of Kelowna will be able to opt out of provincial legislation around short-term rentals.

The city has already said it plans to apply to the province to opt out once the figures were released.

The city also hopes to have an early release to allow it to change rules before the summer tourist season.

Typically, the province does not finalize these requests until late fall.