Premier Jewellery and Loans presents annual diamond fundraiser for Kelowna Women's Shelter

Madison Reeve

Castanet and Premier Jewellery and Loans have launched the 10th annual Diamond Earring Fundraiser, continuing a tradition that has already raised over $57,000 for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

Premier Jewellery and Loans owner Martin Strasser said hitting the decade mark shows how strongly the community has rallied behind the cause.

“We're crazy excited. I mean, a decade, that kind of snuck up. You don't realize how much time has passed,” he said.

“I look back and I look at the community support, and I think, over $57,000 raised in the last decade is incredible. It's such meaningful change and assistance for the women's shelter… and clear messaging to the community that domestic abuse is not acceptable.”

This year’s fundraiser features a pair of 1.30-carat total-weight diamond earrings set in a white gold halo design. The earrings are appraised at $7,800, with bidding starting at $500. They can be viewed in person at Premier Jewellery and Loans on Bredin Road, and all proceeds will support women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Strasser said the holiday season is intentionally chosen for the annual auction.

“It's actually one of the reasons we picked this time to do this event,” he said.

“People open their purse strings a little bit during the holidays… not only is somebody going to get these amazing diamond earrings, but you've also got a chance to take 100% of those proceeds and use them to create meaningful change at the women's shelter.”

Tayla Haswell, partnership and communications manager at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, said community participation is crucial.

“I think a lot of people in our community don't realize how important their voice is, and we all have a part to play in standing up against domestic violence,” she said. “You can be a voice for change… and something as simple as showing up to Premier and bidding on this auction helps provide safety in our community.”

Haswell said money raised helps fund meals for families, school-based prevention programs and counselling for women.

The fundraiser closes Monday, Dec. 22 at noon, and the winning bidder will be contacted by Castanet in time for holiday gifting.

To bid, click here.