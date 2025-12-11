Big White Ski Resort on pins and needles waiting for supplies from the coast

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White Ski Resort opens more terrain on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

Despite all the rain that has hit the region and shut down highways into the BC Interior, Big White Ski Resort is still opening the T-Bar, Powder Chair, Cliff Chair and the Tube Park Thursday.

"We're opening a lot more terrain today. We're going to 70 runs. It's early season, marginal conditions, but you're sliding on snow," says Big White senior vice president, Michael Ballingall.

The real issue is going to be supplies.

Big White is preparing for one of the busiest times of its season. The resort has been on preseason capacity for the past few weeks, but they move to Christmas capacity on Friday.

"We need to ramp up."

Ballingall says they were expecting four trucks of food and supplies from the coast on Wednesday, however, those shipments did not arrive due to heavy rain, and flooding closing highways.

"We're on pins and needles, like everybody else," says Ballingall.

Big White typically gets its supplies on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Wednesday's shipment did not make it through and it will be a serious problem if Saturday's shipment doesn't make it either.



"They don't want to push their trucks to the states yet."

Ballingall points out that it's a lot different with floods as opposed to snow when it comes to coping with highway issues.

"With snow and the road closures because of snow, we know that the plows will get out there, they will get open. We don't know the damage that's occurred.

"We're dealing with people who want to cancel the weekend because they don't know if the roads are going to be open or not. So we're on hold, like everybody else is."

Ballingall says they are expecting an influx of travellers from Australia in the coming days, and making sure they have food and supplies in the grocery store and for the restaurants is a top priority.

Big White Ski Resort gets its supplies through Gordon Food Service, which comes from the coast. Sysco also delivers food, and they have a warehouse in Lake Country. The other option is to ship goods in from Alberta.

Ballingall hopes the situation improves before that becomes necessary, "there's still coffee and donuts."