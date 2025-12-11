Police leave home in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 9:34 a.m.

Police are starting to depart from the Dougall Road home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood they'd surrounded earlier.

ORIGINAL 9:14 a.m.

Police have surrounded a Dougall Road home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood and are calling for residents to exit.

Two emergency response team vehicles have parked in front of the home in the 200 block of Dougall Road, and police cruisers have blocked off a portion of the street.

Police have said over a loud speaker that they have a search warrant, though the nature of their search has not been explained.

The RCMP has been contacted for comment.