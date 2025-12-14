Internationally-trained welders can get Canadian credentials for free at Okanagan College

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College is offering tuition-free courses to help internationally-trained welders get Canadian credentials.

Okanagan College is trying to fill a shortage of certified welders through a tuition-free training initiative for welders that hold international certification.

The National Welder Competency Assessment and Skills Training (NWCAST) program will help trained welders earn Canadian credentials and move into high-demand jobs.

“Addressing the skilled trades shortage requires collaboration between industry, educators and government,” said Mary Fuke, manager of government relations with the Canadian Welding Bureau.

“Through NWCAST and our partnership with Okanagan College, we’re creating clear, inclusive pathways for internationally trained professionals to apply their experience, earn Canadian credentials and enter the workforce with confidence.”

Delivered at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus, the program combines online assessments, hands-on training and CWB certification testing, supported in part by the Government of Canada’s Foreign Credential Recognition Program.

“The NWCAST program represents a game-changing opportunity for welders in British Columbia and beyond,” said Caitlin Hartigan, dean of trades and apprenticeship. “By partnering with the CWB Group, we’re breaking down barriers to certification and creating clear pathways into high-demand careers.”

The College plans to train 33 participants when the program launches in January 2026. For details and registration, visit okanagan.bc.ca/wcast.