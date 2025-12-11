Troika moving closer to construction of below-market housing in Kelowna

Photo: Troika Developments Dougall Road apartment

A housing partnership between the City of Kelowna and Troika Developments is inching closer to a construction date.

In a news release, Troika says it has applied for development permits for the two project sites in Rutland and Glenmore. Each building will be six storeys in height.

The sites are part of the city’s Middle Income Housing Partnership Program, one of several initiatives undertaken through the $31.5 million the city received from the Housing Accelerator Fund to meet housing targets.

Under this partnership, the city is providing the land while Troika will construct and manage the buildings.

The projects include 129 units plus a daycare at the apartment on Dougall Road North in Rutland, and 71 units in the apartment on Glenmore Road. They will include studio, one, two and three bedroom units.

According to the agreement, 40 per cent of the units will be required to rent at 20 per cent below-market prices, as defined by the city and based on a third-party market analysis.

These below-market rental prices will be as follows:

Studio - $1,250

One bedroom - $1,660

Two Bedroom - $2,040

Three bedroom - $2,370

Prices ensure eligible renters, with a combined household income between $80,000 and $120,000, pay no more than 30 per cent of their income.

Once development permits are approved, Troika will be able to seek building permits to begin construction.