Grieving Kelowna family concerned their tragedy being used for politics

Photo: The Canadian Press Debbie Henderson, aunt to Bailey McCourt and spokesperson for Bailey’s family, speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Family members of a Kelowna woman whose killing has become a rallying cry for change say they are troubled by how new federal legislation is being rolled out.

“We’re obviously not opposed to measures that are going to help protect Canadians, help protect women, and help protect children,” said Debbie Henderson, aunt of Bailey McCourt, a Kelowna woman killed last summer.

Their concern is that the Protecting Victims Act, introduced Tuesday by the Liberal government, could undercut Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola Conservative MP Frank Caputo’s private member’s Bill C-225, dubbed Bailey’s Law, and their grief is being used for political advantage.

“We were pushing for Bill C-225, which was already on the table, and Frank Caputo agreed to honour Bailey's name and call it Bailey's law,” Henderson said.

To support the bill, Henderson said the government requested changes that would classify murders driven by coercive control as first-degree murder. They were already moving ahead with making intimate partner killings first degree murder.

Henderson said that amendment was accepted, which is why Bailey's Law received unanimous support in the House last week. It was an act that was widely lauded and offered some measure of comfort to the family that has been thrust into an advocacy role since the brutal killing.

But with that language now lifted into government legislation, C-16, Henderson believes the move redirects attention and sets the stage for Bailey’s Law to be pushed aside at the committee stage.

“It kind of feels like a backhanded way of saying, ‘hey, we're not going to let the Conservative bill go through because it's a Conservative bill,’” she said.

“That looks like a lot of politicking to us, which actually is pretty despicable if that's what's going on, considering what our family has already been through.”

Bailey’s killing was exceptionally brutal. She was attacked with a hammer in broad daylight and the man accused of the violent act was her estranged husband, somebody she was supposed to be able to trust. Henderson said that is why the family has taken centre stage in a call for change.

“I understand politics will include politicking, but how dare you do that with a grieving family,” she said.

“If that's what's going on, it's absolutely despicable and very discouraging.”

Henderson said she’s hopeful that’s not the case, but the family is wary of the way things are being presented.

The Protecting Victims Act would treat murders driven by control, hate, sexual violence or exploitation as first-degree. It would define these murders as femicide when the victim is a woman.

The bill would require courts to consider remedies other than a stay of proceedings to reduce the number of cases being tossed out due to delays.

It would also outlaw engaging in a pattern of coercive or controlling conduct against an intimate partner. There is currently no specific Criminal Code offence prohibiting such conduct.

The bill would expand the Criminal Code section prohibiting the non-consensual distribution of intimate images to apply to non-consensual deepfakes.

The legislation also proposes a new offence that prohibits threatening to distribute child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and it would ensure the child luring offence mentions extortion so that it applies to sextortion cases.

The bill would restore all mandatory minimum penalties of imprisonment that are inoperative because they have been found unconstitutional by the courts.

It would allow courts to order a prison sentence below a mandatory minimum penalty, but only where the minimum would result in grossly disproportionate punishment.

The Justice Department says this looks to protect mandatory minimum penalties from being struck down by the courts in the future.

Caputo said in an interview with Castanet on Tuesday that he was just starting to read through the new Liberal Bill, and he was happy to see movement but frustrated with the amount of time taken.

“My hope is that these measures do go as far as they need to go,” he said. “I will be speaking personally with the minister of justice, hopefully in the coming days.”