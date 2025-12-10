Kelowna café break-in met with surge of community support

Photo: Instagram Bright Jenny owners Dave and Jenny Upshaw

What began as a distressing early-morning break-in at Bright Jenny Coffee has turned into what co-owner Dave Upshaw describes as one of the most “soul-warming” days the café has ever experienced, thanks to an overwhelming response from the Kelowna community.

The café, along with nearby Deville Coffee, was broken into early Tuesday morning — incidents Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate. Upshaw told Castanet he was woken around 3 a.m. by police and arrived to find the front door smashed and the café’s safe stolen.

But by late afternoon, things had changed.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday evening, Dave wrote:

''What. A. Day.''

''We woke up to one of the hardest scenes a small business can face… a smashed door, a ransacked café, and that awful feeling of violation that hits you right in the chest.

And then… Kelowna showed UP.''

You came out IN DROVES!! For coffee, for treats, for gift cards, for hugs, for support, for no reason other than kindness.”

Bright Jenny was packed with customers throughout the day — many arriving specifically to show support after hearing about the incident.

“Tips were overflowing. Gift card sales were through the roof. Local businesses came forward with help, tools, hands, and hearts,” Dave wrote, adding that people offered to cover losses insurance wouldn't, as well as free services and time.

Madison Reeve