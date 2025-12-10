Kelowna filmmakers remember Oscar-nominated actor in new documentary

Photo: Contributed Graham Greene (right) with Kelowna filmmaker Norm Coyne.

A pair of Kelowna-based film producers are in the final production stages of Good to Be Seen, a documentary about Battlestar Galactica star Michael Hogan and his recovery from a severe brain injury.

The documentary is expected to be released in 2026, with a planned world premiere at a major international film festival. The film is being produced Norm Coyne and Jeremy Picco and features one of the final on-camera interviews with Academy Award–nominated actor Graham Greene, who died in September.

Greene and Hogan had a long-standing relationship, “Graham was incredibly generous with his time, his stories, and his heart,” said Coyne. “We knew we were witnessing something special in the moment—but with his passing, that conversation now holds even deeper meaning.”

Greene, a member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, broke barriers for Indigenous actors across decades of film and television. His Oscar nomination for Dances with Wolves marked a turning point for Indigenous representation in Hollywood. As a member of the Syilx Okanagan Nation, Coyne felt a deep personal connection to the opportunity to interview Greene.

“Graham didn’t just open doors—he stood in the doorway and held it open for generations of Indigenous filmmakers. His career showed us that our stories belong everywhere, not just in the margins. Sitting with him in that moment was a gift I will always carry,” said Coyne.

Good to Be Seen focuses on Hogan’s fight to reclaim his voice and identity after tragedy, while celebrating the friendships, artists and community that continue to surround him. The inclusion of Greene’s final filmed interview adds profound historical and emotional weight to the project.