Kelowna residents push back on proposed performing arts centre location

Cindy White

Les Bellamy has been advocating for a new performing arts centre in Kelowna for years, but news that one is finally in the works was, somewhat surprisingly, not music to his ears.

“I think city council was, for lack of a better word, duped a bit with the voting that they had to do last week,” Bellamy, a prominent developer and longtime member of the arts community, said.

“They were voting in favour of moving forward with a performing arts centre, which is great because we need one. They weren't given the opportunity to vote on whether this is the right location.”

The proposed space for the potentially 1,600-seat facility is the green space between the casino parkade and the Dolphin Statues on Kelowna’s waterfront, known as Pioneer Gardens.

“We already paid for this to be a park,” Bellamy said.

“We've already, as taxpayers, handed out a ton of money to finish this park properly. Eradicating it for the performing arts centre is not the solution.”

He acknowledged the space is under-used but said it’s the city’s responsibility to enliven it, not build over it.

Area resident Eric Stansfield, who lives in a tower next to the park, is also concerned by the notion that parkland space in the area will be lost. He said the matter is being discussed in the neighbourhood and petitions outlining concerns are in the works.

“Just within the last couple of hours, the young kids from the Balsam School on Cawston were playing there, and they do that two to three times a week,” he said.

“This is their green space.”

He suggested the city consider a deteriorating downtown building instead, namely the Memorial Arena.

Bellamy agrees more alternatives should have been explored and had another patch of land in mind.

“Should we consider 1200 Water Street or other properties that have been kept hidden or kept away from the task force?” Bellamy said, referencing a nearby parking lot that was raised and dropped as an option during a council meeting last week.

“What mechanism is in place now for city council to go, yes, we want a performing arts centre. We want to do more due diligence on the correct location?”

As it stands, he said, the process fell short.

Four sites were brought forward by the performing arts centre task force. Two were downtown, one was next to the transit hub in Rutland, and there was Pioneer Gardens, which was chosen.

He contends the process was flawed from the start. Based on the criteria — including waterfront access, urban connectivity, cultural district proximity and site size — two options were effectively ruled out immediately.

“My criticism would be the process looks like it's not actually a process,” Bellamy said.

From his view, taxpayers paid an architect to prepare a massing model for properties that didn’t meet the criteria from the outset.

“So why are we wasting taxpayer money on massing models for properties that you already have a predetermined outcome? … When you put a handful of solutions in front of people, and none of them meet the criteria, except for one, that's a validation of a predetermined decision, that's not due diligence.”

Bellamy wants more public involvement and encourages residents to write to city council and the mayor.

Another local resident agrees public input is key.

Matt Irving said he likes the idea of a larger theatre but understands the location may be contentious.

“If there's a demand for it, then I think it makes sense, because ultimately [it will] be funded by taxpayer dollars,” he said.

“Ultimately, it's a democracy, if the people want it and they're the ones paying for it, then I'm on board.”

Earl Briggs from Revery Architecture, which researched the sites and produced design concepts and cost estimates, presented a vision for a 1,600-seat facility with a 100-by-50-foot stage, flat-floor seating with three balconies, two rehearsal halls, dressing rooms and front-of-house amenities including a potential gift shop.

Depending on features, the cost in today’s dollars could range from $190 million to $221 million.

Briggs warned the cost may climb by about $40 million if construction is delayed by five years.